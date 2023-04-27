Historical! Rayo Vallecano gave the surprise by beating FC Barcelona 2-1 in an exciting match played at the Vallecas stadium.
But what has attracted the most attention in the last few hours has not only been Rayo’s victory, but the reactions it has generated on social networks. From fans celebrating the win to criticism and memes against the Barça team, the match has been one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and other digital platforms.
In this article, we will analyze some of the main reactions on social networks to the triumph of Rayo Vallecano over Barcelona:
Dubious goal annulled to the FC Barcelona
Xavi Hernández’s men tied the game on the edge of the break thanks to a great play that Robert Lewandowski finished off. Everything points to the fact that the goal was cancelled, but the images shown by the league of the study carried out by the video arbitration to cancel the goal are more than doubtful. The Var continues to accumulate criticism.
Lewandowski’s 2023…
He saved himself with the goal in the last moments, but Robert Lewandowski’s game was once again quite bad. Against Atlético de Madrid he completed a great first part, but it must be recognized that these last months of the Pole have not been as good as his start with the elastic culé. We will see how the next campaign begins.
Rayo makes history after its fourth consecutive game against Barcelona without knowing defeat
Andoni Iraola’s team is no joke. The Vallecanos once again showed that they have taken the measure of both this Barcelona of Xavi and that of Koeman. One more day they not only beat Barça, it is that they were superior by applying fast football, mixing transitions with position play. Sublime.
