The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys announced the list of this year’s nominees. Several names of Venezuelan artists are in some categories of the award that praises the best of music. Lasso and Joaquina are some of the stars who shared their reactions upon hearing the news on their social networks.

Which are the Venezuelan artists nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023?

Within the 33 categories, the names of 15 Venezuelan artists and representations stand out:

lasso

Danny Ocean

Joaquina

Akapellah

Luis Fernando Borjas

The Bohemian Life

Luis Jimenez

Agustín Zubillaga

Elena Rose

Kristhyan Benitez

Pacho Flores

Juan Carlos Pérez Soto

Gonzalo Grau

Jorge Glem

The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.

This is how Venezuelan artists reacted to being nominated for the Latin Grammys

lassonominated in this edition of the Latin Gammy, posted a story on his Instagram account excited by the news. The message “We are nominated for 3 Grammys” accompanied the publication.

For its part, Joaquina He said on his Instagram account that it is the biggest dream since he was 6 years old. “I’ve literally been joking all my life about the day I’m nominated for a Grammy, it still hasn’t dawned on me,” she said.

