Venezuelan talent shines. At least 15 Venezuelan artists have been nominated in various categories of the Latin Grammy, which will be held on November 16 in Spain.
The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys announced the list of this year’s nominees. Several names of Venezuelan artists are in some categories of the award that praises the best of music. Lasso and Joaquina are some of the stars who shared their reactions upon hearing the news on their social networks.
Which are the Venezuelan artists nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023?
Within the 33 categories, the names of 15 Venezuelan artists and representations stand out:
- lasso
- Danny Ocean
- Joaquina
- Akapellah
- Luis Fernando Borjas
- The Bohemian Life
- Luis Jimenez
- Agustín Zubillaga
- Elena Rose
- Kristhyan Benitez
- Pacho Flores
- Juan Carlos Pérez Soto
- Gonzalo Grau
- Jorge Glem
- The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.
This is how Venezuelan artists reacted to being nominated for the Latin Grammys
lassonominated in this edition of the Latin Gammy, posted a story on his Instagram account excited by the news. The message “We are nominated for 3 Grammys” accompanied the publication.
For its part, Joaquina He said on his Instagram account that it is the biggest dream since he was 6 years old. “I’ve literally been joking all my life about the day I’m nominated for a Grammy, it still hasn’t dawned on me,” she said.
