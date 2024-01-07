The novel between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid seems far from over. This weekend The Times published that the French striker would consider the possibility of signing with a Premier League club, leaving aside a possible offer from the meringues.
However, the Foot Mercato portal announced that both parties had reached an agreement and that the still PSG player would join Madrid for the following season.
Below we share some of the reactions that this news has generated on the social network X:
Some users were not very enthusiastic about the news, taking into account the long soap opera that Mbappé and Real Madrid have been involved in in recent years.
Some merengue fans were a little incredulous at this announcement from the French press. Will the French forward arrive in Madrid this summer?
Some will not believe that Mbappé's signing with Real Madrid is done until it is announced by journalist Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable sources in the transfer market.
As expected, this report from the French press has excited more than one Merengue fan who has dreamed of Mbappé since 2018.
The most recalcitrant Real Madrid fans have even scheduled their celebrations for the next six months.
