He FC Barcelona and the Grenade They tied three goals in a match corresponding to matchday 24 of The league. The Blaugrana team has moved away from Real Madrid, the competition leader, by ten points.
The match left many things to comment on, from the Blaugrana's defensive errors to the refereeing controversies and the statements of Xavi Hernández.
Below we share the best reactions to this duel.
Some users criticized Barcelona's third goal against Granada after considering that Lamine Yamal committed a foul while recovering the ball before taking his shot.
Another of the most controversial plays of this match involved Pedri. The FC Barcelona midfielder would have been swept with excessive force. Some experts in referee analysis stated that the Spanish international deserved the red card for this play.
Another memorable postcard from this match was the intense celebration of a group of fans after Lamine Yamal's first goal.
Yamal was described by several as the best footballer in this duel between Barcelona and Granada. The 16-year-old signed a great double.
Some X users criticized the current state of Robert Lewandowski and did not miss the moment to criticize his low level in the recent season.
