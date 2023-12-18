He America club continues to be positioned as the most successful in Mexican soccer, expanding its dominance to 14 titles Liga MXafter beating 4-1 aggregate Tigers in it Aztec stadiumin the grand final of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
From the hand of the Brazilian André Jardine, those from Coapa achieved the desired goal that had been continually frustrated in recent years by being stuck in the semifinals. Obviously the azulcremas' new title had a strong impact on the fans, as well as on the footballers themselves, journalists and others. Therefore, here we leave you the reactions that it caused in Twitter the trophy they raised Miguel Layun, Henry Martin and company.
Obviously, there was no shortage of negative reactions, as well as the controversy generated by the arbitration of Adonai Escobedowhich left the royals without two men.
