The announced relief of some of the measures against Cuba by the United States Government produced mixed reactions in Miami (Florida), from those who believe that they will help improve the situation of Cubans to those who asserted that “they are not going to contribute to political change” on the island.

The government of President Joe Biden announced this Monday that will restore commercial flights to Cubawhich now only arrived in Havana, will suspend the limit of 1,000 dollars per quarter on remittances and will resume the family reunification program.

“The regime in #Cuba threatened Biden with mass migration and has supporters within the administration and the result is that today we see the first steps towards Obama’s policies on Cuba,” Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.

Marco Rubio, Republican Cuban-American senator.

The dismantling of some of the measures taken by Republican Donald Trump when he was president (2017-2021) comes at a time when the influx of Cubans to the US both by land and by sea is reaching record levels.

At the same time, the Cuban regime continues to tighten its policy towards the internal opposition to prevent the repetition of protests like those of July 11, 2021.

Consulted by Efe Ramón Saúl Sánchez, president of the Democracy Movement, supported the reestablishment of commercial flights to Cuba, not only to Havana, a policy that his organization has always advocated, since it regulates “competition between airlines” and that benefits the Cuban inside and outside the island.

However, Sánchez criticized that Biden “has broken his word” when he assured that “he would consult with the Cuban exile community, as an integral part of this nation and our land” on this type of decision.

As to the suspension of the limit of 1,000 dollars per quarter on remittances to Cubathe exile leader in Miami said that this is an unbeatable opportunity to “force the Cuban regime so that remittances go directly to the pocket” of Cubans.

“The money from remittances through Western Union should go directly to the Cubans, without the dictatorship appropriating a certain percentage” of the shipment, he specified. On the impact of the reactivation of the family reunification program, Sánchez advanced that this will be positive as it becomes a “legal way for Cuban families to have contact” and serves to prevent “some Cubans from throwing themselves into the sea” to go to meet of their relatives.

Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Cuban exile, activist and friend of the family of the late Oswaldo Paya, was also in favor of reactivating the family reunification program, since “it existed before (…) and it is positive” for Cuban families. .

Orlando Gutiérrez, of the Democratic Directorate and the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, declared himself totally against the measures announced today in statements to Efe.

The exile leader considered that behind this decision there are “misconceptions” such as believing that promoting economic change It can lead to a political change in Cuba, something -he said- in which the previous Democrat in the Presidency, Barack Obama, who opened a process of normalization of relations with the regime, was already wrong.

In his opinion, “it is an illusion to think that an independent economic sector can exist in Cuba that is not controlled by the military.”

Gutiérrez recalled that thousands of people were arrested after the 11J protests and, among those tried and sentenced to harsh prison terms for demonstrating peacefully, there are minors.

In addition, he assured that it is not understood why the Biden Administration, which is on Ukraine’s side, gives oxygen “to Russia’s greatest ally in the Western Hemisphere.”

EFE

