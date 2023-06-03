Manchester has experienced a football party this afternoon in Manchester City vs. Manchester United, which has finally ended up being for the ‘citizens’ after two great goals from Ilkay Gundogan. Social networks did not want to miss the match and these have been the best reactions to the match:
It didn’t take long for Ilkay Gundogan to make his mark in the FA Cup final, and in the 13th minute he put his team ahead with a great goal. He has broken the record for fastest goal in an FA Cup final and sent a strong message to United.
The first part would not have many more shocks until a ball rained into the City area that touched Akanji’s hand. After a VAR review, the referee indicated a penalty for United that, of course, Bruno Fernandes would convert in the 1-1 draw.
David Beckham was watching the game and went crazy with the goal.
The score tied at half-time, and with everything to be decided in the second 45 minutes, Manchester City once again took advantage of the beginning to unbalance the game. A free kick by Kevin de Bruyne in a set play would be Gundogan’s second goal, second from outside the area and the final one.
Now, Manchester City prepares its final assault on the treble and does so as a great favorite in the Champions League against Inter Milan. On June 10, Guardiola could once again win a historic treble.
