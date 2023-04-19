Tonight an exciting football match was played between Napoli and Milan, two of the most important teams in the Italian Serie A. The rivalry between the two teams made the expectation for the match very high, and the fans of both teams turned to Twitter to follow and comment on the development of the match. The Champions is the Champions, and it is that no competition generates what the Champions League does.
Kvaratskhelia had it from eleven meters
“Coldchest” Kvara. Napoli had a chance to get closer in the tie with an 80th-minute penalty, but the Georgian was unable to hit Maignan’s goal. One of the favorites to take the trophy falls at the first change. Milan returns to a semifinal more than a decade later. Giroud also missed a penalty in the first half. Neither of them hit with certainty.
WHAT A GREAT GOAL FROM MILAN!
We must talk about the absolute great goal that Olivier Giroud. Although the merit is not his, the goal is. Rafael Leao’s move is one of those that will appear in the compilations of the best goals of the Champions League edition. He starts with the ball from his field and dodges each and every one of the rivals that come his way. Cinema.
Was it Rafael Leao’s penalty in the first half?
Much criticism has focused on a penalty not taken halfway through the first half in favor of the Neapolitan team. Rafael Leao arrived very late on the leather and knocked down the Neapolitan attacker. The VAR assured that he had touched the ball but looking at the images it is difficult to agree with the video arbitration. The Italian team deserved much more in the first half. Do you think maximum penalty?
#reaction #twitter #Napoli #Milan #rossoneri #semifinalists #decade
Leave a Reply