Officially, the America Cup and with it come the repercussions on social networks.
Argentina, current champion of this competition, won its debut against Canada with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez and the very famous social network “x“(former Twitter) made his defense with celebrations, memes and of course, there was criticism from neutral fans.
Argentina’s first goal came after a pass from Lionel Messi to Alexis Mac Allister, but the player could not define easily as the Canadian goalkeeper came out to defend the ball and collided with the Manchester United footballer who remained on the ground in great pain. while Álvarez took advantage of the rebound and converted it into a goal. Beyond the celebrations, the public decided to add humor to the situation.
Something that has been established recently is that Argentina is charged with easy penalties or ones that, in reality, should not have been sanctioned. After the possible penalty that all of Canada requested from Lisandro Martínez on Moise Bombito, several users came out to give their opinion on the matter, ensuring that, if the situation had been the other way around, the final decision would be different.
To seal the match, the other nine of the Argentine National Team appeared to score his goal. Lautaro Martínez is quite questioned due to the lack of efficiency when it comes to finishing, tonight he was able to enter and quickly have his goal. In this case, the reaction on social networks was absolute celebration to know that the Argentine team has two scorers in the attack.
Messi had a scoring opportunity that, incredibly, did not end in a goal. But what was surprising about this play was the extraordinary pass that he put Emiliano MartínezYes, the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team put Lionel in front of the goal. When it was believed that nothing more could be asked of him, he decided to surprise everyone and the comparisons did not take long to come.
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez showed that they continue to be one of the strongest points in the Scaloneta and the Argentine fans made some compilations to describe the game that the albiceleste defenders were playing.
Before the game, the Canadian national team’s anthem was joked about, alluding to the fact that the world believed that it was actually a song by Justin Bieber. (famous singer born in Canada) called “Baby” was the national song. And with the match over, “X”‘s humor took over.
The Canadian Bombito had an unfortunate play where, despite reaching the ball first, he took on Lionel Messi who was very sore and took a few minutes to recover. Minutes in which, of course, caused a huge scare among the Argentine fans.
Lionel Scaloni was not left out of the reactions, in this case, an old and already well-known meme about the performance of the Argentine National Team resurfaced.
The opening ceremony of the Copa América also left its “memes.” Sports journalist Morena Beltrán entered the playing field with the referees to witness the draw between the captains and, not understanding the reason for the situation, the jokes quickly arrived.
