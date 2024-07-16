Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid has caused a real earthquake on social media, especially on “X”, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The expectation surrounding his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu reached historic levels, with millions of fans, journalists and sports personalities sharing their impressions and celebrating the signing of the French star.
From the moment Mbappé stepped onto the pitch of the iconic stadium dressed in white, the reactions were immediate. The hashtag #Mbappé quickly became a global trend, accumulating millions of mentions in a matter of minutes. Real Madrid fans expressed their enthusiasm and optimism at the arrival of a player who many consider to be the best in the world today.
Videos of the crowded presentation, photographs of the player in the Real Madrid shirt and welcome messages flooded the internet. The euphoria was not limited to Real Madrid fans; footballers, former players and sports analysts also joined the conversation, underlining the magnitude of a signing that could redefine the future of the club and European football.
The opinions, memes and comments about every detail of the event reflect the enormous influence of Mbappé and the significance of his arrival at Real Madrid. Without a doubt, his presentation has marked a milestone in the history of the club and in the digital sphere, capturing the attention of the entire world around the figure of Kylian Mbappé.
