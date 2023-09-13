The reaction of the audience organized by the production company Creators Inc. showing a stranger in a garbage bag confused netizens. The corresponding video was published in Twitter.

Thus, a man appeared on the catwalk at a show held as part of New York Fashion Week wearing a transparent bag with slits for his arms and head and a pink shower cap. He also completed the look with orange shorts and white sneakers. In the posted footage, the hero of the video managed to walk almost to the end of the path before the security guard caught up with him.

The video went viral, receiving 6.7 million views. At the same time, the user who posted it with the nickname EndWokeness signed: “The impostor took to the catwalk at Fashion Week. (…) None of the spectators even noticed.”

Netizens expressed their opinions about the show in the comments. “The fashion had become so bad that no one suspected it was an intruder”, “No one noticed because the style was the same”, “The gullible public must have been amazed by the bold avant-garde outfit,” they said.

At the same time, the stranger was identified as blogger Fred Beyer. The man also showed an excerpt of his fashion show on Instagram stories. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

Earlier in September, a lookalike of rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, also appeared at a screening organized by Creators Inc. The man, who is known on social networks as “Kanye’s Clone,” took to the podium wearing a blue sweater with the phrase Jewish Lives Matter (“Jewish Lives Matter”). Among other things, the model wore a cap with the inscription YZS, which parodies items from the YZY brand by West himself, to the show held as part of New York Fashion Week.