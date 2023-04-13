The Champions League day has given a lot to talk about on social networks. Fans around the world have expressed their opinion about the matches via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The most outstanding goals, the most striking failures and the controversial arbitration decisions have been the center of attention of users on social networks. In addition, many have taken the opportunity to analyze the performance of the teams and players that have faced each other on this day. Undoubtedly, social networks have become a space for debate and the exchange of opinions about football, which demonstrates the passion that this sport arouses throughout the world.
The expulsion of Ben Chilwell
Little was discussed but it ended up breaking the game. Rodrygo left alone to define in front of Kepa and Chilwell grabbed him to prevent the occasion. The British side of the London team was wrong, and many viewers expressed their opinions on twitter.
Skip the surprise in Milan
The surprise jumps at San Siro. Milan takes the first hand by beating a Napoli without a star, Víctor Osimhen. In the lap, Zambo Anguissa will not be able to be present, who saw the red card in the middle of the second half.
Thibaut Courtois is a real scandal
Thibaut Courtois was the hero of the night in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea. The Belgian goalkeeper kept his clean sheet with several key saves that kept Madrid ahead at all times. The performance of Courtois, who played for Chelsea from 2011 to 2018, was essential for Madrid to reach the second leg ahead.
Once again…Kroos and Modric
Incredible game that the old rockers have scored. Many try to settle them but it is impossible to find two footballers who connect better on the pitch. They should always play in these big games.
