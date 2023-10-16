Club Deportivo Guadalajara has not been fortunate in the most recent matches against Club América. The Sacred Flock has conceded six goals in the last two games against the bitter rival, and without scoring any, which has dissatisfied the red and white fans, as they want a more competitive version against the Águilas.
Although in the Clausura 2023 the red and white team eliminated the capital team in the semifinals of the tournament, in the second half of the year they have given them two defeats.
In this way, to show their disagreement, at the end of this Sunday’s friendly at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California, the followers of the Guadalajara team did not hesitate to express their annoyance and vent it on the coach. Veljko Paunovicwho left for the locker room amidst boos.
Despite the fact that the strategist a couple of weeks ago assured his commitment to the institution, and also stated that his level would rise after the 4-1 victory against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío, the poor results against those from Coapa continue to disappoint. bother the gossipmongers.
Above all, to those attending the friendly match, since being in the United States, they hoped to celebrate a victory for their team and not end with one more defeat.
And if that was not enough, Paunovic They have lost four of five games against America. The only victory was in the second leg semifinal last Clausura 2023, in which the Rebaño won 3-1 at the Azteca Stadium to reach the final, in which they lost to Tigres UANL.
