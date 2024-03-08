The round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Rayados de Monterrey They set foot in the next phase, after defeating 0-1 Cincinnati in the first leg of the tie.
Unfortunately for the team Fernando Ortizthe difference was only one goal and it was a very disputed and suffered match, so much so that in the end they ended up with one less player, falling back to close the match and seal the classification in the BBVA Stadium.
All this following an expulsion of Rodrigo Aguirre in the 70th minute, after an attack on a corner kick that was reviewed by the VAR and that generated a whole wave of criticism towards the Uruguayan striker, who left in disbelief at the decision.
Rodrigo Aguirre he slaps Corey Baird prior to the corner kick, which hits between the face and neck of the American defender, who remains lying on the grass until the referee is called for video refereeing.
As it could not be otherwise, the expulsion generated disapproval by the Rayados fanswho through their social networks exploded against the forward, since he had barely been on the field for 12 minutes.
The return match between Rayados de Monterrey and Cincinnati It will be played next Thursday, March 14 at 8:15 p.m., on the court of the BBVA Stadiumwhere Fernando Ortiz's team will seek to seal the tie with a starting team.
It is worth mentioning that for this commitment, the starting forward of Striped had been Brandon Vazquezwho is shaping up to be the team's striker if Germán Berterame's departure to the MLS takes place, so Aguirre He would remain as the second striker of the Tano Ortiz.
#reaction #Rayados #fans #expulsion #Rodrigo #Aguirre
Leave a Reply