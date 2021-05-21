After the announcement by President Alberto Fernández of the entry into force of a strict isolation for nine days starting on Saturday in the areas of greatest epidemiological risk, the governors agreed, for the most part, adhere to the decision of the national government to contain the advance of the pandemic and reduce the rates of infections and deaths from coronavirus.

Axel Kicillof confirmed the support of the province of Buenos Aires to the measures announced by Alberto Fernández and this Friday he will sharpen the scope of the restrictions in the Buenos Aires territory. “We went through the worst moment of the second wave. It is essential to coordinate efforts to take care of life and reduce infections, while we move forward with vaccination, “the governor transmitted through his Twitter account.

In line with the President’s announcement, the province is expected to restrict circulation in all areas that are classified as High Risk or Epidemiological Alarm. The measure will be in force from this Saturday, May 22 at 0 hours until Sunday, May 30, inclusive. It can only be circulated in the vicinity of the home, between 6 and 18, or for specially authorized reasons.

For his part, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta confirmed this Thursday his adherence to the 9 days of confinement announced by President Alberto Fernández.

From Córdoba, the Minister of Government Facundo Torres was in charge of confirming the accompaniment of that province. Only essential workers may circulate between departments, although the official advised that after that period, they will seek return to previous restrictions.

“Córdoba cannot be an obstacle, beyond the fact that we have a different health situation due to the great work that we have been carrying out. We will accompany the measures issued, “Torres told Cadena 3 radio.

In this context, the province will suspend face-to-face classes until May 30 and during May Week, there will be no type of classes. Transport will operate normally for essentials and authorized persons, while tourism and sports activities will also be suspended.

Omar Perotti: “We unify the criteria with the Nation”

Santa Fe it was added to the list of provinces that decided to adhere to the national measures communicated by Alberto Fernández through the national chain.

On his Twitter account, Governor Omar Perotti confirmed the decision. “Our province adheres to national measures. Since yesterday, we put in place provisions until May 30 inclusive. In order to simplify and accompany federal measures, we unify the criteria, “he said.

The governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez, also agreed with the decision to restrict circulation and supported the measures of the national Executive.

Starting on Saturday and for nine days, in Mendoza there will be only essential activities, reduced circulation and suspension of face-to-face classes. The province will have reduced activity, only three days with virtual classes and monitoring of the health situation to decide what other restrictions it will adopt to stop infections.

From Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet confirmed on social networks that his province is going to “adhere” to the “Unified strategy” to protect health. “Protecting health from the threat of the virus and its variants requires a unified strategy throughout the country like the one announced by President Alberto Fernández and to which we are going to adhere in Entre Ríos. We hope that the measures will contribute to recovering the sanitary status and tranquility ”, he transmitted.

The governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, also ordered strict confinement in the province of Cuyo for nine days “in order to protect the health of all San Juan residents and avoid eventual collapse of the health system “.

In Catamarca, Governor Raúl Jalil announced that the province will accompany the total closure “in this critical stage of the pandemic“The provincial president also highlighted the need to face” the same health, social and economic strategy to get ahead. “

For his part, the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, communicated through social networks the adherence of the province to the new restrictions. “Tomorrow (this Friday) we will release the details of how they will be implemented in our province to ensure compliance,” he said.

Santiago del Estero announced that will fit the measurements arranged by the National Executive Power. Governor Gerardo Zamora will announce this Friday with greater precision how the restrictions will be applied.

In Chubut, the Emergency Committee is scheduled to meet this Friday to define how the new measures are adapted in that province.

Gustavo Melella, governor of Tierra del Fuego, supported the President’s announcements but called a meeting with the team of the Ministry of Health, members of the Emergency Operational Committee and representatives of the Municipalities, to analyze the epidemiological and health situation, and thus determine adherence to the presidential decree.

Meanwhile, the governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, convened the Crisis Committee for this Friday to analyze the scope of the restrictive measures ordered by the National Government.

Sergio Ziliotto, the governor of La Pampa, let his adhesion to the presidential announcement transcend, although it could include some peculiarities related to the pandemic in the province.

The governor of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, also endorsed the restrictions announced by the Government but will define this Friday how it will apply them in a province strongly affected by the pandemic.

Alicia Kirchner warned that Santa Cruz will wait for the presidential decree to define new measures, but the governor anticipated that she will add some peculiarities related to the health situation of the province.

In Tucumán, Juan Manzur confirmed his adherence to all the provisions adopted by the Casa Rosada. However, the governor marked an exception, a product of seasonality: productive activity. “The restrictions will be practically the same, regarding the suspension of presence in social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities,” he said.

In Salta, it is analyzed the closure of all activities, including gastronomic places, from 10pm; driving ban from 11pm, except for essential personnel; entry to supermarkets and shopping centers on specific days according to the termination of the DNI and restrictions that could reach the level of a phase 1 confinement on Sundays.

For his part, the Governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, declared phase 3 in most of the province, although this Friday it will meet the emergency committee to analyze national measures.

Jorge Capitanich from Chaco also gave signs of support for the presidential decision. “We make decisions that make it possible to weaken the spread of the virus and reduce the impact on society,” he said.

Misiones, meanwhile, awaits the publication of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) to define how the economic, social and educational activities will be until May 31.

Gerardo Morales clarified that he does not share “some issues” of the President’s announcements

The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, commented that among all the provinces they will support the government’s measures, “beyond the fact that we do not share some issues.”

“I estimate that in the case of Jujuy these restrictive measures will not be applied of the 9-day closure, “said the governor, who explained that the province” is in a medium-risk situation, “since it has an average of 100 cases per day, although the arrival of the second wave is expected.

How many cities are affected by the new government measures?

According to official data, at present, there are more than 170 jurisdictions throughout the country reached by the conditions established in the announcement made by President Alberto Fernández.

Here are the districts where the new measures will govern:

Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA): City of Buenos Aires; Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Berazategui, Berisso, Brandsen, Campana, Cañuelas, Ensenada, Escobar, Esteban, Echeverría, Ezeiza, Florencio Varela, General Las Heras, General Rodríguez, General San Martín, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, José C. Paz, La Matanza , La Plata, Lanús, Lomas de Zamora, Luján, Malvinas Argentinas, Marcos Paz, Merlo, Moreno, Morón, Pilar, President Perón, Quilmes, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Vicente, Tigre, Tres de Febrero, Vicente López and Zárate.

Province of Buenos Aires: July 9, Azul, Balcarce, Bragado, Chacabuco, Chascomús, Chivilcoy, Coronel Suárez, General Alvarado, Junín, La Costa, Lincoln, Lobos, Mercedes, Necochea, Pehuajó, Pergamino, San Pedro, Tandil, Trenque Lauquen, Tres Arroyos, General Pueyrredón and Bahía Blanca.

Catamarca: capital city.

Chaco: General Güemes, Liberator General San Martín and San Fernando.

Chubut: Escalante and Futaleufú.

Córdoba: Calamuchita, Capital, Colón, Cruz del Eje, General Roca, General San Martín, Marcos Juárez, President Roque Sáenz Peña, Punilla, Río Cuarto, Río Primero, Río Segundo, San Alberto, San Javier, San Justo, Santa María, Third Up and Union.

Corrientes: Curuzú Cuatiá, Goya, Mercedes, Monte Caseros and Santo Tomé.

Between Rivers: Colón, Concordia, Diamante, Gualeguay, Gualeguaychú, La Paz, Nogoyá, Paraná, Concepción del Uruguay and Villaguay.

Formosa: capital city.

Jujuy: Palpalá.

La Pampa: capital city and Maracó.

Mendoza: capital city, General Alvear, Godoy Cruz, Guaymallén, Junín, Las Heras, Lavalle, Luján de Cuyo, Maipú, Rivadavia, San Martín, San Rafael and Tunuyán.

Missions: Apostles, Cainguás, Eldorado and Montecarlo.

Neuquén: Zapala and Confluencia.

Río Negro: Adolfo Alsina, Avellaneda, Bariloche and General Roca.

Jump: Metán.

San Juan: capital city, Caucete, Chimbas, Pocito, Rawson, Rivadavia and Santa Lucía.

San Luis: capital city and General Pedernera.

Santa Cruz: Deseado and Güer Aike.

Santa Fe: Belgrano, Caseros, Castellanos, Constitución, General López, General Obligado, Iriondo, Las Colonias, San Cristóbal, San Jerónimo, San Justo, San Martín, Capital and the Gran Rosario (Rosario and San Lorenzo).

Santiago del Estero: capital city, La Banda, General Taboada and Río Hondo.

Tierra del Fuego: Rio Grande and Ushuaia.

Tucumán: Burruyacú, Capital, Chicligasta, Cruz Alta, Leales, Lules, Monteros, Río Chico, Tafí Viejo and Yerba Buena.

