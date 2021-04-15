The new measures announced by President Alberto Fernández to contain coronavirus infections that mainly affect the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), and which extended the invitation for the provinces to join, provoked different reactions among the governors.

In principle, the provinces of Santa Fe and Córdoba, two of the most populated districts after Buenos Aires, agreed to ratify the current restrictions that were arranged before the advance of the second wave of the pandemic.

The Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, officially transmitted that “it will continue with the same Mode of Coexistence in Pandemic” and will give continuity to “the measures implemented so far in the framework of the second wave of Covid-19 coronavirus.”

The Santa Fe Omar Perotti. Photo JJ García.

However, the provincial government announced that this Thursday the governor will meet with the group of advisory experts “to act as quickly as possible” and analyze different items such as “the number of critical beds occupied, infection rate and mortality” . For the moment, the province maintains face-to-face classes although the high rate of contagion led the government to localized school closings.

In Córdoba, Governor Juan Schiaretti has already revealed that he does not adhere to the measures announced by the national government and maintains measures that were in force. There are restrictions on driving from Monday to Friday, between 0 and 6 o’clock, and on weekends, between 1 and 6 o’clock. While the face-to-face classes are maintained, although the teaching unions demand a return to virtuality in the face of the increase in infections.

For his part, the governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez, asked, before the President’s announcement, that the national government make decisions for the entire country and not give the provinces freedom to abide by the restrictions. “I believe that there has to be a national leadership and that not each jurisdiction can do what it wants when the situation is of this gravity”said the president.

Mendoza Governor Rodolfo Suárez. Photo Los Andes

Suárez called a meeting for this Thursday of his emergency cabinet to analyze Fernández’s provisions. It is not ruled out that the mayors will be consulted to decide if they comply with the new provisions of the Nation.

Meanwhile, the governor of Santa Cruz, Alicia Kirchner, ratified the validity of the measures “according to the epidemiological context” adopted for the jurisdiction by decree of April 9, valid until the last day of this month. In the province there are also restrictions on movement from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., and entry into the jurisdiction by land between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.. Entertainment venues are kept closed and distance education continues in cities with community circulation.

In Tucumán, it was announced that Governor Juan Manzur will hold meetings with all relevant areas this Thursday to define whether the province will apply the new restrictions announced by Alberto Fernández. The evolution of the cases detected in schools is analyzed to define whether they continue with face-to-face classes.

The governor of San Luis, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, commented that the measures began to be analyzed and a meeting of the provincial Cabinet is expected for this Thursday to define the steps to follow. The intention of the Executive is to apply the restrictions in general, but to maintain the face-to-face classes. However they let transcend the discomfort of the province because the president only meets with the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof and the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

On the Catamarca side, the provincial government announced minutes before the President’s conference, the decision to implement the Red Stage of “Strict Isolation” throughout the territory until April 28 inclusive. The main measure is the suspension of face-to-face activity in schools and the prohibition of circulation between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day. Since the pandemic began, it is the sixth “hard” stage that this province is going through.

Sergio Uñac, from San Juan, decided to convene the Covid Committee to analyze the measures adopted by the national government. At the moment, the province maintains the restriction of night traffic from Monday to Thursday from 0 am and on weekends from 1 am, among other measures. They continue with face-to-face classes in schools.

In San Juan already it had been decided to restrict the hours of operation for bars and restaurants, cinemas and theaters, which from Sunday to Thursday must close their doors at midnight. On Fridays and Saturdays the closing time will be at 1. The schools are also open.

The province of Entre Ríos maintains presence in schools and a system of restrictions for night circulation. “In case of detecting an aggravation of a circumstance in a city, together with the mayors, the necessary measures will be evaluated,” warned Governor Gustavo Bordet.

The governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz plans to meet this Thursday with the Emergency Operating Committee (COE), but in principle there would be no tougher restrictions in the province.

Prior to the President’s announcements, the governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, led a meeting of the Regional Council of the Great North of Argentina (NGA), and within the framework of a teleconference, the provincial leaders evaluated the epidemiological situation and supported the restriction mechanisms of the National Government.

Jorge Capitanich with governors. Twitter photo

In Corrientes, Governor Gustavo Valdés ratified the decision to continue with the system of phases and territoriality. Modality by means of which six localities are in phase 3. The schools remain open despite the concern of teachers and parents who ask that the face-to-face activity be suspended.

In Santiago del Estero, the emergency committee announced that it will meet this Thursday to discuss with Governor Gerardo Zamora the measures announced by the national government.

Misiones will keep its activities open after the announcement of new restrictions to stop the second wave of coronavirus while it was ratified that the province is ready to hold its legislative elections on June 6 and maintain its electoral calendar.

GRB