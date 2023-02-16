In recent days a scandal involving FC Barcelona has come to light and it is that it has become known that José María Enríquez Negreira declared, after an inspection by the Tax Agency, that through DASNIL 95 SL, his company, made reports for Barça on the referees he directed, as was reported by Cadena SER and Diario AS.
While Enríquez Negreira carried out the functions of Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees until May 2018 and while he held this position he received money from FC Barcelona for at least three years (2016, 2017 and 2018), where he received 1,392,680 euros in these three seasons.
He collected it through his company, DASNIL 95 SL, where he was the sole partner and billed 532,728.02 euros in 2016, in 2017 it was 541,752 euros and in 2018, 318,200 euros. The concept of the payments was that of “technical advice”, according to the report of the Tax Agency “the FCB (sic) wanted to make sure that no arbitration decisions were made against it, that is, ‘that everything was neutral'” .
Now FC Barcelona faces possible sanctions although Tebas, President of LaLiga, has ruled on the information of these payments from FC Barcelona to former referee Enríquez Negreira “We have to clarify that sports disciplinary sanctions are not possible because five years have passed and These sanctions prescribe three years after the events. At the sporting level it is not possible, another thing is in the field of criminal jurisdiction, where the prosecutor’s office is investigating the facts and if there may be a possible crime of corruption between individuals in the version fixing in sports”.
This has caused quite a stir in both the national and international press given the scandal. This is how the press reacted:
