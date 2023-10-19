The Chivas de Guadalajara board made the decision to reinstate Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez to first team work. The three elements were separated after committing indiscipline during the concentration for the match against Toluca.
According to some journalistic reports, the Sacred Flock sought to terminate Vega and Calderón’s contracts early, but they could not reach an agreement with the soccer players’ representatives. In this way, the decision was made to keep them in the squad for the remainder of Apertura 2023.
Different versions indicate that Chivas’ intention is to release the two players in the winter market. ‘Chicote’ Calderón’s contract expires in December and the rojiblanco team would not renew it. In the case of Vega, the board would look to sell him or exchange him for another player in the next transfer window.
The return of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón has generated several reactions from the fans. There are some red and white fans who consider it right that they be given a new opportunity, while there are other fans who disapprove of the decision of Amaury Vergara’s team.
The case of Alexis Vega has been truly dramatic: the Mexican winger went from being the top figure of the Sacred Flock to being one of the most criticized and despised elements by his own fans.
Through social networks, several users complained about the return of these two elements.
Things have not remained only in the virtual field, since a group of fans booed both players after their departure from the Verde Valle facilities on Wednesday, October 19.
In a video you can see how a fan tells Alexis Vega “we love you…but outside the team”, while other fans claim that Cristian Calderón was never a player for Chivas.
The communicator Álvaro Morales, from the ESPN network, went so far as to describe the red and white board as “sneaky” after allowing the return of undisciplined players.
#reaction #fans #return #Vega #Chicote