Commissioner Johansson: EC disappointed with decision not to include Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen

The European Commission (EC) is disappointed by the decision of the European Union’s (EU) Home and Justice Council not to include Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area. The reaction of the EC to the refusal to accept the two Balkan countries in Schengen was revealed by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, her words are quoted RIA News.

The representative of the EC stressed that the accession of the Balkan countries to the Schengen did not happen, despite the persistent calls of the European Commission, the European Parliament and a number of EU countries. “But the European Commission must remain optimistic, we will continue our efforts, this will be our priority,” she added. “We hope to have these countries join before the end of our mandate.”

Johansson noted that Bulgaria and Romania have long deserved entry into the Schengen area. “You deserve to become full members of the Schengen area, to gain access to free movement,” she said.

Earlier, the Council for Home Affairs and Justice of the EU refused to support the decision on the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. In support of the Balkan states, 25 of the 27 ministers of the EU countries spoke out. Representatives of the Netherlands and Austria spoke against.