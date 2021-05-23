A passenger on a Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight, which made an emergency landing at the Minsk airport after a message about mining, described the reaction of the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich. This became known to the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agenta), the publication quotes Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to the passenger, by the time a Belarusian Air Force fighter appeared next to the airliner, there were no incidents on board. “After the sudden maneuver of the plane, one guy started to panic, grabbed his head,” he said.

After landing, everyone was taken out of the plane and checked in hand luggage. Protasevich managed to talk with other passengers and tell who he is. Before being taken away, the creator of Nexta said, “This is where the death penalty awaits me,” the narrator said. At the same time, a security officer was with him all the time.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines. Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained.

Shortly thereafter, Protasevich’s colleagues deleted his Facebook and Instagram pages. They decided to eliminate the pages in order to protect the detainee’s personal correspondence from law enforcement agencies.

Project Nexta covered the protests against the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, it was recognized in the country as a foreign extremist organization and banned, and its creators Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich are included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. They are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against government officials and security officials of the country.