The church marriage of a man and a trans woman in the south of the country has already raised controversy. The bishop of Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego, Monsignor Jorge García Cuerva, affirmed this Sunday that from the episcopal headquarters of the Diocese of Río Gallegos, this celebration was not authorized and that “the priest in question has already been properly warned“.

The wedding, under the rites of Catholic worship, took place on Saturday night at the Nuestra Señora de la Merced Parish, in the city of Ushuaia.

Victoria Castro, a 46-year-old trans woman, contracted a relationship with Pablo López Silva, 54. They had already married in civil law on December 8, 2011. Despite being both practicing religious, they were distancing themselves from the Church as activities such as communion or confession were prevented.

Castro affirmed that her trans condition does not imply “neither losing faith nor ceasing to be a daughter of God” and explained that she dressed in black in homage to “the companions who could not fulfill this dream.”

In dialogue with Telam, the woman said that it was a “very significant moment for the LGBTIQ collective” because the Church “is a place that has been denied us, like so many other things.”

According to Castro, the wedding with Pablo López Silva, 54, was “an act of reconciliation and a return home, in this case the house of God. “

“If this family that we have with Pablo was not built from love and with the hand of God, then tell me where God is. Because Jesus looked at people beyond their condition. That is the church we want,” he said. Castro.

Along the same lines, the parish priest Fabián Colman stated in his homily that “The Church belongs to everyone, and when I say everyone, they are everyone“.

Castro said that she has lived in the Fuegian city of Río Grande since February 2011, after having met her husband in Buenos Aires and having decided to move as a couple to Tierra del Fuego.

Although at that time she maintained her male gender, in 2013 she decided to “begin her transition process” until she opted for the female gender.

She began working in the municipality of Río Grande, where she became the Human Development coordinator and director of Neighborhood Participation, while he is a psychologist and teacher.

“We spoke with Father Fabián, with the idea of ​​doing this ceremony, and he accepted. He told us that he only evaluates people’s capacity to love. Of course, he consulted with the Bishopric, but personally he was always predisposed,” the woman.

The couple has three children: two 16 and one 19 year old who adopted when they were 9 and 11 years old.

“We achieved a wonderful family construction, with all the difficulties and beautiful things of any family. We are in a time where social reality goes above certain dogmas. It does not matter with whom you sleep, but your ability to love your neighbor,” he reflected the woman.

The wedding was not registered as a marriage in ecclesiastical documents because the norms of canon law still prevent it, although it was the first of these characteristics in provincial history, and one of the first in the country, according to clergy sources.

Bishop García Cuerva, for his part, stated that “it was not authorized“That celebration and added:” We accompany all people without exception in their legitimate desire to receive God’s blessing, we record that in this case it is not the sacrament of marriage as the Church believes and supports it. “

“The priest in question has already been properly warned. As the proper pastor of this diocesan Church I want to convey to all the people of God who make pilgrimage to Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego my closeness, asking that we all pray that we always maintain Christian charity towards our neighbor, accompanying their pains and sufferings, their joys and hopes, and at the same time preserving the deposit of the teaching of Jesus, the Lord “, he completed.

The ceremony began on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. in the Parish of Our Lady of Mercy, located in the center of the Fuegian capital and belonging to the Salesian community.

Both Victoria and Pablo are currently working as officials of the Government of Tierra del Fuego: she is the Undersecretary of Diversity of the province, and he is the Secretary of Education.

For this reason, one of those attending the ceremony was the provincial governor himself, Gustavo Melella, as well as several of the members of his cabinet.

Another recognized presence was that of former governor Fabiana Ríos, during whose term, in 2009, the first marriage in the country and in Latin America was celebrated, between two people of the same sex.

The bride entered the church with the wedding march, the promise of fidelity of the spouses was made, the Our Father and the Hail Mary were prayed and the bride and groom and several of the 60 parishioners present received communion.

The first antecedent of a trans wedding in the country took place in 2014 in Santiago del Estero, when priest Sergio Lamberti, from the Holy Spirit Parish, blessed the couple made up of José Leonardo Coria and Luisa Lucía Paz, leader of the Association of Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgenders from Argentina (Attta), who had lived together for 29 years.

