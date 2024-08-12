FC Barcelona played its famous presentation match today at the stadium with the Joan Gamper trophy, to which Monaco was invited this year. During the pre-season, it seemed that Barcelona was going to give a much better face than it offered, and the fact is that the team from the Catalan city lost 0-3 at home, in what should have been a local party. Despite everything, the good news was the return of Lamine Yamal and the debut of Dani Olmo, so both have already had minutes ahead of the first league match against Valencia.
The first goal came in the 50th minute, with an unfortunate move in a mistake when taking the ball out, which cost you the most, losing the ball in front of your area with your back turned, which has generated a lot of criticism in the team. The second goal was a through ball after some great dribbling that also showed the fragility of the Barça defence. And the third goal, shortly before the end of the match, once again brought out the colours of a defence that was completely out of the game, which allowed a rebound inside the area and several touches by the Monaco players, who come out of this victory much stronger for the season.
So, let’s take a look at the most shocking reactions from fans and followers on social media:
#reaction #social #media #Barcelonas #defeat #Joan #Gamper
Leave a Reply