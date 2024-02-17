The reaction of New York immigrants to the curfew imposed by the city

New York City is taking steps to address recent wave of migrant-related violence, but shelter residents express fear of being stigmatized. Mayor Eric Adams expanded the curfew to 20 shelters after a series of violent incidents.

This measure, which restricts movement between 11 pm and 6 am, will affect around 3,600 migrants. New York City spokesperson Kayla Mamelak stated at a press conference that these curfews seek more efficient management of shelter capacity, in line with the restrictions already implemented in homeless shelters.

However, migrants express concern about stigmatization. Christian Vargas, an asylum seeker, expressed his concern. The asylum seeker stated Telemundo that “not all of us come with the purpose of stealing.”

The city, in a statement, assured that it prioritizes the health and safety of asylum seekers and residents of the communities surrounding the shelters. However, some residents are hurt by the decision.

What motivated the curfew in New York migrant shelters?

The measure comes after a series of violent incidents, including a shooting in Times Square by a Venezuelan teenager and a fight between migrants and police, which has generated a strong reaction from authorities. Although these curfews represent only a fraction of the more than 200 such centers run by the city, the measure reflects the attempt to address security challenges in migrant shelters.

Residents hope that measures do not affect their safety and well-being in the city. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Shelter residents, meanwhile, hope these measures will not stigmatize them or affect their safety. and well-being in the city they now call home. The migrant crisis in New York has intensified in 2024, with an increase in the number of homeless people, which now exceeds 100,000, including thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city since the beginning of the year.

The constant arrival of buses with migrants from Texas has generated tension among local authorities, who are struggling to provide housing and basic services to this vulnerable population. The shelter system is saturated and the city has set up temporary spaces in hotels, camps and other places to house migrants.