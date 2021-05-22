Once the match between Atlético de Madrid and Valladolid, with the confirmation of the “colchonero” club as champion of the Spanish League, the Cholo Simeone gave free rein to the festivities. “When the referee marks the end, it makes me laugh, I laugh a lot, I don’t know why,” explained the Argentine DT for TV.

It is that the game was spent in pure nervousness, screaming and suffering, in keeping with what was the last stage of the tournament, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the prowl and losing points that were not in anyone’s plans. The Cholo team turned it around, beat Valladolid 2-1 and shouted “champion.”

And despite the fact that it was played without an audience, as a result of the capacity restrictions due to covid, there was Carla pereyra, DT’s wife and mother of his two youngest daughters, Francesca Y Valentina. With an Argentine flag already pure breath, the model born in Paraná was filmed in the final moments of the match and celebrated Diego Pablo’s achievement.

El Cholo Simeone with Carla Pereyra and her two daughters.

“Damn, what a year …!”, The blonde is heard saying, in an expression of relief after a season that was closed to pure suffering, with the concrete possibility of losing a League that at one point had Atlético 14 points from his closest pursuers.

But La Liga remained in the hands of Cholito, the eighth title of the former coach of Racing, River and Estudiantes, among others, who as a footballer emerged in Vélez, triumphed in Europe, shone in the Argentine National Team and retired in the Academy, the club of their loves.

And their loves were on the court, virtually. An image that shows the DT making a video call with his older children, the footballers, went viral on the networks Giovanni, Gianluca Y Giuliano Simeone, fruits of his first marriage with Carolina Baldini.

But Carla was on the platform, along with a group of relatives and people close to the Atlético de Madrid coaching staff. “Champions, olé, olé, olé …”, shouted the small group, transferring the breath of the people who remained in Madrid. And then came the songs for DT, the man who rewrote the history of the club after his arrival 10 years ago: “Ole, Ole, Ole … Cholo Simeone.”

Cholo Simeone greets “his audience”. In the gallery was Carla Pereyra, his wife.

The moment “of tension” came when the footballers fulfilled one of the traditions at the time of the celebration: throwing the coach into the air and catching him together. “Don’t hurt him, hold him tight!” Carla is heard pleading, very amused.

El Cholo approached his audience and, despite the distance to the audience, you can see his huge smile of satisfaction after a very hard year. Goal accomplished, now to enjoy family vacations, your most loyal fans.