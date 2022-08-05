Around 7 in the morning (Lima time) the death of the prominent actor was announced on the various television networks. Diego Bertie. The artist has fallen from the balcony of his house in the early hours of the morning. He was transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital and, according to firefighters, a corpse arrived at the hospital. The artist’s manager, Carlos Sánchez de la Puente, mentioned that Bertie had symptoms of COVID-19 days before what happened.

The news shocked the entire country. Even the journalist Verónica Linares, who broke the news with tears in her eyes. Next, find out the reactions of the members of the Peruvian show business to this unfortunate news.

In his last interview with La República, Bertie reflected on life with these words: “Many times people hold grudges out of fear, fear of what they don’t know. But the one who lives free I think lives happier”. The well-remembered soap opera heartthrob was the protagonist of “Natacha”, “Canela”, “Leonela”, “Lovers of the full moon”, “La ex”, among several other productions.

Diego Bertie tells why he revealed his sexual orientation. Photo: Javicho Rivero Diffusion

Mari Pili Barreda

“I am very upset with you, Diego. You can’t go like this… Maybe I’m still dreaming…” wrote Mari Pili Barreda, who eleven hours before Diego Bertie’s death shared scenes from the Panamericana TV series “Fandango” on her Twitter, where both were protagonists.

Juliana Oxenford

“A great artist, a great person. My condolences to the family and friends of Diego Bertie. RIP,” said the journalist.

Veronica Linares

“Casimiro Ulloa Hospital confirms the death of Diego Bertie. This is very shocking, painful, sad. So sorry. My condolences to his family, his friends and his followers, ”wrote the host of“ First Edition ”.

Rebecca Writens

“I understand your pain, Fede, very close to the family. My companions are absolutely hurt, there are things that we will never be able to understand like death, it is difficult to face it. Let’s keep the privacy of Diego’s family, the pain, ”Rebeca began her program. “Very patient when it comes to loving his dialogue, his text, the stage situation. I was in La Novicia Rebelde, with him and with Maria Grazia Gamarra, it was a very beautiful experience. It is delicious to meet your soul mate when it comes to chambear, ”she continued. “I have an audio where he invites me to participate on stage”, revealed Escribans.

Christian Meier

“As a boy I wanted to be an actor for you. I am an actor for you. I always loved you, I always admired you. Too soon Diego. “With you there is no end, only a long way to go…” was the concise but heartfelt tweet of condolence put by his colleague, also a gallant Diego Bertie.

Diego Bertie was an actor in the series “Back to the neighborhood.” Photo: America TV.

nicole pillman

I loved this telenovela (Leonela). Diego Bertie is one of those few artists who won the affection of the public not only for his acting work, but also for his music. He has really cool themes. I am very saddened by his departure, I was his admirer and grew up watching him. RIP.

Alamo Perez Luna

“This morning the actor and singer Diego Bertie, 54, died after falling from the 14th floor of a building on the Miraflores boardwalk. RIP,” said the experienced journalist.

Lorraine Alvarez

“What a pain to break the news of the death of Diego Bertie. Artists, with their art, are part of our lives and accompany our history. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his friends and family, ”the figure of Latina wrote on Twitter.

Karina Calmet

“It was very gratifying to work with you, dear friend… rest in peace Diego Bertie”, put the remembered Isabella Maldini.

paco flowers

“I can’t believe Diego Bertie. What sad news. Great person and great actor. #RIP”, expressed the former figure of Panamericana.

Rossana Fernandez Maldonado

“It is very sad news, I recently spoke with him. Tremendous actor and singer. Diego is also very loved abroad, he made novels in Brazil and Colombia, very loved, highly respected, and very affectionate and attentive to me. He will remain in the memory of the actors and the public that he has enjoyed his characters, ”said Rossana Fernández Maldonado to ATV Noticias.

Patricia Lucar

The former host of Panamericana Televisión also expressed her sorrow for the death of the actor. “What sad news, the Casimiro Ulloa hospital has confirmed the death of Diego Bertie, a Peruvian actor and singer, after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Miraflores. We are going to miss you, Diego”, he expressed.