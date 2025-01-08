He Betis You already know who your rival will be for the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona is the next stone in the cup-bearing path for Pellegrini’s team, not at all irrelevant despite the complex situation they are going through the blaugrana for the Olmo case. Now Betis arrives after eliminating Huesca, Sant Andreu and Gévora, opponents already surpassed by the green and white team in previous rounds, waiting to know if the match will be played on the 15th, 16th or 17th of this month, which What I know is clear is that it will be played at the Montjuic stadium.

There are many and diverse reactions that the matchup has aroused on social networks, since the Betis have expressed their opinion about what they think about visiting Barcelona after having faced Valladolid at the Benito Villamarín, taking into account that the Blaugrana occupy third place in LaLiga EA Sports currently.

“That they eliminate us with a goal from Dani Olmo, how much do you pay?”, joked a Heliopolitan fan on social networks, who was waiting for the CSD to make a decision about whether he can play as much Olmo as Pau Victor with Barcelona in the next few dates, something that was decided on the afternoon of this same Wednesday with that precautionary measure already granted by said body with a validity period to be known. Another also commented rhetorically: «Are we the team with the most crosses by draw against Primeras or does it seem that way to me? “I don’t remember any round of 16 with the new format against a lower category team,” he noted.

Another user, all of them from the social network xsaid he had no problems at all about this pairing: “I don’t get angry, but it makes me angry”he pointed out. Another directly shared the song of “innocent, innocent”, about whether it was finally going to be another lower level rival who would finally face the green and white team. “Complaint for improper alignment,” indicated another, also in reference to the Olmo case. To which a Betis decided to appeal to the ability of the Betis team that had already proven to beat the Heliopolitans on previous occasions: “Betis, come on.”