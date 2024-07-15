On the eve of the final of the Copa America between Argentina and ColombiaMiami’s Hard Rock Stadium was the scene of significant chaos, with hundreds of people entering without tickets and causing damage.

In the midst of this chaos, local police violently expelled an Argentine journalist who was covering the incidents and highlighting the organizational failures of the event.

The situation worsened minutes before the start of the match, when Conmebol decided to close all access to the stadium and allow both teams to enter the field.

At that moment, Journalist Leo Paradizo from the ‘TN’ channel and his cameraman, Diego Spairaniwere broadcasting live from outside the stadium, trying to interview people waiting behind the bars to enter, some of whom were showing their tickets.

The moment of expulsion



While Paradizo and Spairani were doing their job, A security guard approached and pushed the journalist away from the bars.. Paradizo, keeping calm, moved to another location to continue interviewing fans who were not allowed into the stadium.

However, at one point, one of the entrances opened and a group of Colombian and Argentine fans began to enter the stadium. Miami police tried to control the situation and stop the fans, with or without tickets, who entered in front of television cameras.

In the midst of this chaos, A police officer identified Paradizo as the person responsible for the disturbances.even though he had approached the bars alone. A group of police officers pushed him and cornered him, while other officers blocked the images that continued to be broadcast live.

“Why are they kicking us out? We are working”Paradizo repeated as he was forced to leave. The transmission was cut off seconds later. Some people were arrested, thrown to the ground and subdued with Tasers.

Thanks to everyone who cared, we are fine. We just wanted to show the scandal that was happening at the entrance to the stadium and the security forces removed us. People had a very bad time. It was a disaster. Many fans with tickets were left outside. https://t.co/dnZPQ3pFUO — Leo Paradizo (@leoparadizo) July 15, 2024

What initially seemed like a well-organized event turned into total chaos.with chases, arrests, injuries and robberies among fans waiting to enter the stadium.

The disorder intensified when a group of Colombian fans entered the stadium without tickets and tried to climb the stairs. The police managed to stop these people, but their action triggered a domino effect, closing the entrances and delaying the start of the match for more than an hour.

What did Leo Paradizo say after the incidents?



Shortly after the incidents, Leo Paradizo calmed his followers by assuring them that he was fine and criticizing the way they were expelled from the stadium“It was a moment to reassure us that we are fine. We have always been fine. We understand the limit where our physical integrity is at risk, and we knew how to see that limit so as not to go any further,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we were kicked out of the stadium. We are on the outskirts, where there is a giant screen. There are many people who couldn’t get in and a large majority who came without tickets, and they were the ones who caused the conflict. But there are also people who did have tickets and couldn’t get in,” he explained about his situation after being expelled, despite being accredited.

“They threw us out, but we didn’t disrespect anyone. We were on the side of the people, showing what was happening, and we were physically attacked by those who controlled access. They took us out in a very bad way. It wasn’t contempt of authority. The way they took us out, as if we were criminals, was not. We were doing journalism, our job, showing what was happening,” Paradizo concluded.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

