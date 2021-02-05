A moment of uncertainty that ended with happy ending in United States. The protagonist of this story? A bitch: saved her owner, who had suffered a stroke while at home with the pet. “I love her more than I can express“said the man.

Sadiegerman shepherd has six years. A few months ago, in 2020, the american Brian Myers he adopted her from the shelter Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and took her to live in his home in New Jersey.

Soon, they both struck up a special bond. “Brian valued his intelligence, his indecision when it comes to trusting and his fierce loyalty once I had acquired that trust. He gave Sadie a second chance in life, adopting her and sheltering her at home, “the refuge said in a Facebook and Instagram post.

Sadie. Brian adopted her from a shelter in the area. Photo: Brian Myers.

In the last week of January, Brian had a stroke. “I was sleeping and needed to go to the bathroom at night. As soon as I hit the floor, I fell and I hit the floor. I couldn’t get up again“, recalled in conversation with the chain WCBS-TV (CBS New York).

Fortunately, the German sheepdog approached him. “She licked my face for keep him awake and helped him crawl across the room until he could reach his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason why brian could ask for help. This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life “, commented Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

The citizen managed to call 911 and after a few minutes they transferred him to hospital. On February 2, he reported that he was still rehabilitating there. During the hospitalization, the dog remained in the care of Brian’s brother. Every day, faces are seen through a video call.

Pet. “I love her more than I can express,” Brian said. Photo: Brian Myers.

“I love her more than I can express. She was there for me in my moment of crisis Y he knew instinctively what to do somehow. I wouldn’t have gotten up off the ground if she hadn’t been there for me“, said to WCBS-TV.

In social networks, users showed moved by the act of the pet. “What a beautiful story of love Y devotion. The animals they are incredible“, said an Internet user in the post of the refuge.

“Not all superheroes wear a cape. Sadie is a real heroine. God bless you. I pray for Brian’s speedy recovery and that he meet soon! “, expressed a netizen.

