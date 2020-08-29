Terrace at Playa de las Canteras in mid-August BORJA SUAREZ / Reuters

The Canary Islands Government is trying to put a stop to an escalation that has grown exponentially in front of its eyes and that until now it has been unable to stop. The president, Ángel Víctor Torres, has announced a tightening of security measures after the archipelago registered another new record of infections on Thursday. This situation, which far exceeds the worst moments of confinement, begins to destroy the claim of the islands to position themselves as a safe territory to attract the arrival of tourists.

The Executive, in this way, will prohibit public acts of more than 10 people in the Islands that exceed 100 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants during the next two weeks. For now, Gran Canaria is the only island that exceeds this ratio, with 129, while Lanzarote is at the limit with 99. In addition, the restaurant businesses will have to close during the next two weeks one hour before, at 00.00, It obliges the use of masks in all work environments and it is recommended that social encounters be limited in the sphere of “stable coexistence, minimizing those outside the family”.

The Executive has also decided to carry out a joint screening or test in the most affected areas, “the so-called hot zones.” In Gran Canaria, in addition, the sample collection areas will be transferred from 9 to 15 and the laboratories will work 24 hours a day to obtain the results “as soon as possible”. Torres also announced that screening will continue in nursing homes. The Government of the Canary Islands has launched a new spot to avoid contagion among young people this summer. According to their data, those under 30 years of age are the protagonists of 85% of infections on the islands in recent weeks.

“Our health and our future are at risk,” Torres said at a press conference held on Thursday night. “Quarantine is not optional for those who have tested positive. This is not child’s play. The pandemic will live with us until there is a vaccine, “he said. The socialist leader denounced that there have been parties on boats, that the distance is not respected and the rest of the breaches. “They are acts that are paid for with hundreds of positives and with young people who are entering hospitals; lives and vulnerable people are being put at risk ”.

Runaway data

And it is that the pandemic has run rampant in the Canary Islands. The number of infections broke another record this Thursday to 338, bringing the total to 5,868, of which 3,124 are active positives. Since Wednesday, there are more active cases than the discharges that have occurred in the Islands since the start of the pandemic. The island of Gran Canaria is the big problem: its number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,930, of which 2,156 are active -255 more than on Wednesday-, that is, 69% of the total of the archipelago.

The case of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is of particular concern: of these 2,156 assets on the island, 1,826 are located in the largest city in the archipelago. Here, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days from 391.13, with 1,484 cases registered in this period, a rate that more than triples that of the Canary Islands as a whole. For comparison, Madrid Centro has a cumulative incidence of 358.92.

In just two weeks, the city has multiplied the number of active cases by 7.2 (from 246 on August 13 to 1,826 on August 27. Of the 3,124 active cases on the islands, 58.5% are in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Gran Canaria accounts for 69% of the total cases in the Canary Islands.

