Bernie Ecclestone, the head of Formula 1 until 2017, has been sentenced to 17 months in prison (suspended if he does not reoffend) and to pay 653 million pounds (about 756 million euros at the current exchange rate) to the British treasury, after plead guilty to hiding 400 million pounds (460 million euros) from the treasury. The British billionaire, 92, pleaded guilty this Thursday, October 12, in a London court to a charge of fraud for which they began investigating him in July 2015. He was accused of tax evasion through false representation between July 2013 and October 2016.

In this way, Ecclestone has reached an agreement with the Treasury for the payment of 653 million pounds, resulting from unpaid taxes of the last 18 years, and has also been sentenced to 17 months in prison, which will be suspended during the next two years. According to the court, the former chairman and chief executive of Formula One Management and Formula One Administration failed to declare a trust in Singapore, with a bank account containing around £400m. In addition, he lied to the British treasury when they questioned him about this matter in a meeting in 2015. Ecclestone, who initially denied the charges, assured then that he only established a trust in favor of his three daughters, Deborah, Tamara and Petra.

The prosecutor also assures that the answers that Ecclestone gave seven years ago were “wrong” and could “lead to error,” while clarifying that the accused was not aware of his position and could not give a clear answer. “Mr Ecclestone did not know exactly how the ownership of these accounts was structured. Therefore, he did not know whether he had to pay taxes, interest or penalties in connection with transfers between accounts. Mr Ecclestone acknowledges that it was a mistake to answer the questions because it could cause HMRC (the British Treasury) to stop investigating his affairs. He now accepts that taxes would have to be paid for it,” stated the prosecutor.

Ecclestone was the president of Formula One, the organization that controlled Formula 1, until 2017, a few months after Liberty Media took over management of the sport. Last year, the magazine Forbes classified it as the twelfth richest man in the United Kingdom, according to its 2022 list, with a fortune estimated at 3,000 million euros.