It keeps

With Everything and his departure from the PRI, Ricardo Madrid will repeat as president of the Board of Directors of the 64th Legislature for the third year of activities. There is still a struggle inside the legislative precinct over the appointments and that of Ricardo Madrid bothered severaleven more so when he has declared himself independent after his departure from the PRI and his integration into the Morena project.

There is no decorum

The assistance of Ricardo Madrid, Cinthia Valenzuela and Conni Zazueta to the deputy’s report ahomense Cecilia Covarrubias It was read by many so that the Morenistas would accept them. In the Morenoist base he continues to reject the ex-priists, but not at the top: he has already rewarded Madrid to continue as president of Congress.

want again

The three-time mayor of Mazatlán, Alejandro Higuera Osunarevealed his intentions to compete in the internal election of Morena to coordinate the Fourth Transformation in Mazatlan. In other words, he wants to be the mayoral candidate. Also known as “El Diablo” Higuera says that he will look for a complete car for Morena. We’ll see if he can still do it.

IMSS Clinic

After the meeting that the federal deputy Casimiro Zamora had with the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, the The possibility of having a new Social Security clinic in Guasave would be closer. The Morenoist legislator was going to meet with Mayor Martín Ahumada last week so that the latter can bring details of the land they have for this work and move it forward.

Promoting?

In his visit to Mocorito for the 429th anniversary of its foundation, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He spoke very highly of Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas during his message, and even said that she was an extraordinary president, so it seems that he was impressed by the organization of the celebrations. Pre-campaign announcement for Elizalde Ruelas? Then it will be known.

