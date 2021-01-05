“I’m very happy with who we are“Vicente Moreno summed up last Saturday, asked about his expectations of a winter market which officially opened this Monday. Two will be the main protagonists, if there is no surprise, in this window that Espanyol expects to be as calm as possible. On the one hand, Raúl de Tomás. On the other, the amount of 260,000 euros.

It is evident that the name of the ‘top scorer’ of Espanyol and Segunda, with 12 goals, will appear in numerous pools of powerful clubs, as it happened already in summer, but various factors call for tranquility a priori in the perico club. The main one is the economic one, since a context marked by the Restrictions stemming from COVID-19 with a 60 million buyout clause euros (expandable even to 70 if he were to play for the National Team) and the non-negotiable claim of the club to retain him, that is, do not listen to offers below 30 million or more.

And everything indicates that also that is the will of the player, with a contract in force until 2026 and that in summer he will be able to decide with more time, possibilities and knowing if Espanyol has achieved the sole objective of returning to First Division.

With De Tomás more inside than outside, the rest of the market is defined by those 260,000 euros mentioned above, which are the amount the club has to cover the 45.34 million salary limit that Espanyol has between salaries and amortizations (which also include, for example, the first women’s team). In other words, today it is not feasible to address a single reinforcement.

And, between Raúl de Tomás and the 260,000 euros – curiously, only a year and a half ago was what the club earned just for overcoming the Europa League tie against Icelandic Stjarnan – is another amount Espanyol should look askance at in the coming weeks: ten million. Is what you have budgeted to enter player sales before June 30. The idea is to do it when the season ends, but if a market opportunity arises, which does not disrupt the squad too much, it would be raised this January. And everything would start again.