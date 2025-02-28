For sixth time since the Galician candle gala is celebrated, the Real Nautical Club of Sanxenxo (RCNS) He will be awarded the best club year by the Royal Galician Federation of Vela, valuing the activity of his Sailing School, his sports licenses issued, his competitions and the results of his athletes.

Likewise, the Xacobeo Trophy, which proclaimed the Europe 6 meters European champions, has been designated as an event of the year and The rascal, under the RCNS pavilion, will be awarded as the best ship of the 6 -meter fleet.

For its part Olympic champion in London 2012, Támara Echegoyenwhich competes under the RCNS grampola, will be awarded as the best 2024 Olympic regatist.

The new generations

Pablo Barreiro and Natalia Domínguez, regatists El RCNS, will be awarded as best athletes of the year of class 420 after having proclaimed both champions of the regional ranking, in addition to the title of Spanish champion in mixed class obtained by Barreiro and the Galician champion of Domínguez.









Also within the light candle categories, Alejandra Peleteiro takes this year the award as best regatist of Ilca 6 F after the end of the season in the first position of the ranking and with the triumph in the Galician class championship of the class.

In this way, the best club in Galicia will be made with the annual awards such as the best club, best event, best ship and as best athletes in its class in The Galician candle gala That next Friday, March 7, it will be held at the Municipal Auditorium of Ribeira.

On March 15, the Spanish league of 6 meters from 2025 will begin in Sanxenxo with the “rascal” of the shipowner Jose Cusí, patroneted by King Don Juan Carlos, as defender the national title.