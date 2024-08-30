Monza, Italy.- Sergio Pérez still doesn’t know what to expect from his car this weekend at Monza.

The Mexican had several problems in the practice sessions with the RB20. The lack of balance affected his speed on one lap and he lost time in the garage while a new gearbox was fitted.

One of the issues that worries Checo the most is the stiffness of the Red Bull when taking corners, making them less competitive compared to McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes. “The positive is probably the long run, it looked a bit more promising but we are nowhere with the set-up, it is changing corner by corner.

“We’re a bit behind, the session was just interrupted, we still had a lot of problems because everything was done quickly, so we just have to wait and see what the car is actually doing to be up to date,” said the Guadalajara native.

For Pérez, it is important that the energy drinks team find solutions before qualifying that will allow them to position themselves at the front of the grid. “We hope that tomorrow we can make a good step forward, especially on one lap, and be able to fight in the race,” he concluded.