Bruce Willis was the biggest victim of the Razzie Awards after the last edition created a category exclusively for him. According to the organizers, the actor starred in so many bad movies over the past year that they had no choice.

It is the first recognition of its kind in the history of the awards, and the fans took it with grace. However, everything changed when it was revealed that the interpreter was leaving the scene after being diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects his ability to communicate.

Criticisms were not long in coming.

The situation worsened for the Razzie Awards when he published an ill-advised tweet about it through the social network. Little time passed for celebrities and Internet users to reproach this action. “This is very disrespectful,” wrote Vincent D’Onofrio.

The Razzie response

The controversy was so great that the co-creators of the awards, John Wilson and Mo Murphy, chose to cancel their award for the “worst performance by Bruce Willis in a movie of 2021″.

“The Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently revealed diagnosis. If someone’s medical condition is a factor in your decision-making and/or their performance, we recognize that it’s not appropriate to award them a Razzie,” they explained.

This was the category worst performance by Bruce Willis

The aforementioned category is made up of titles that hold the criticized interpretations of the actor.