The Amazon Prime Day offers many PC gaming peripherals on sale at very affordable prices. For example, the mouse Razer Viper 8KHz in ESL color is on offer discounted by 55% compared to the recommended price. If you are interested, you can access the offer at this address or by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price for this mouse is 109.99 euros, while the promotional price reserved for Prime members is only 49.99 euroswith a saving of 60 euros. This is the lowest price ever seen on the platform. The product is sold by Realtime Distribuition and shipped by Amazon with immediate availability.
The Razer Viper 8K Hz ESL Features
The Razer Viper 8K Hz mouse is designed to meet the needs of the most demanding multiplayer gamers. Thanks to Razer HyperPolling technology, the mouse offers a 8,000 Hz polling rateensuring a latency reduced to the bone and almost imperceptible. Furthermore, it mounts a 20K DPI Focus+ optical sensorwhich offers great precision and smooth response.
The Viper 8K Hz is equipped with second-generation optical switches, which guarantee up to 70 million clicks and a response eight times faster than traditional mechanical switches. In all this, the mouse offers an ambidextrous design with rubber grips and is lightweight thanks to its total weight of just 71 grams.
