If you are looking for a travel backpack that can carry a variety of devices including laptops up to 16 inches, then you should take a look at the Razer Rogue V3 which is now on sale on Amazon. The reported discount is 27% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price it’s €119.99. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the Razer backpack
The Razer Rogue V3 measures 32cm x 17cm x 46cm. It is capable of holding laptops up to 16 inches, with various compartments to fit all the devices we need to carry. It is designed to have a minimalist design and for maximum abrasion resistance.
The laptop compartment is padded to prevent damage. It has a frameless design, heavily padded shoulder straps and back panel to increase comfort and distribute the weight evenly.
