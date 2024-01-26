Today's Amazon offers allow us to purchase a Razer Kitsune optical arcade controller for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is €70 compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €349.99. The current price is the all-time low for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Razer Kitsune optical arcade controller
The Razer Kitsune optical arcade controller offers a set of buttons (no joystick, the directions are assigned to four buttons) based on the PlayStation ones, thus becoming a perfect replacement for the official controller. This is obviously a tool designed for fighting games, but clearly compatible with any type of game.
The connection is via removable USB-C cable and features a safety cable clip and lock button that disables buttons you don't need for gaming. There is a switch that allows you to switch from PC mode to PlayStation mode, depending on the device to which it is connected. It also allows you to define a series of colors with Razer Chroma RGB.
