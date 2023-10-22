The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase the Razer Kishi V2 controller for iPhone. The reported discount is 17% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €119.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by Realtime Distribution and shipped by Amazon.

The Razer Kishi V2 controller for iPhone features micro-switch keys, analog triggers and programmable macros. It has a support defined by the creators as “stable and extensible”, which means it can be attached to different iPhone smartphone models and always be secure, regardless of the size of the device. With the controller you can play cloud games that require elaborate inputs. The controller connects via the Lighting socket, so it is not compatible with iPhone 15.