The Monterrey Football Club remains undefeated in 2024 and this week they will face the return of the round of 32 in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of FC Communicationsthe Sultana del Norte squad has a wide advantage after having won 1-4 in the first leg, so the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz He will take the opportunity to rest some of his starters.
From the outset, Erick Aguirre, Sebastian Vegas and Jorge Rodriguezwould not be considered, after they came out with discomfort in the weekend game against Club Pachuca, this with the aim of recovering for the Matchday 7 match against Toluca FC next Sunday, February 18.
Likewise, as a precaution, Maxi Meza He would be ruled out again so that he continues recovering from his injury and returns as soon as possible.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the cases of defenders, Erick Aguirre and Sebastian Vegasthey came off as a substitute in the 56th minute, because they felt a slight discomfort in one of their thighs and so the 'Tano' He did not hesitate to remove them from the field as a precaution.
For its part, Jorge Rodriguez He felt a muscle strain in the calf of his right leg and left in the 74th minute of the game when he had come from several games completing the 90 minutes.
Another of those discarded is Maximiliano Mezathe Argentine soccer player still does not train as well since this Monday he was still separated from the squad due to his muscle edema in his left leg, so he will not play on Thursday and will be in doubt for the weekend.
In the week's training sessions, the coach has had players such as: Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno, Omar Govea, Jaziel Martínez and Rodrigo Aguirreso it still remains to fully define the eleven that will be in charge to face the match against the Central Americans.
#Rayados #starters #absent #return #match #Comunicaciones
Leave a Reply