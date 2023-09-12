The tournament is not over yet Opening 2023 and the new directive Monterey He is already planning his staff for next year. The management group, headed by José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, took a coup of authority in this transfer market and managed to hire Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Sergio Canales.
Looking ahead to Closing 2024, Rayados is already profiling its squad and defining priority objectives to seek its renewal. One of these elements is the experienced defense Hector Moreno. According to the most recent reports, the board would seek the former Pumas player to remain in the Sultana del Norte institution.
Héctor Moreno, according to some journalistic reports, has a contract with Rayados until December of this year, but the position of both parties is to continue together.
The veteran defender arrived in Monterrey in mid-2021, from Al-Gharafa SC in the Qatari league. Since then, Moreno has made more than 70 appearances for Monterrey, becoming the team’s captain and winning the 2021 Concacaf Champions League title.
According to a report by reporter Vladimir García, from the TUDN network, there are already approaches between both parties involved to extend the link and for Moreno to continue being part of Monterrey for the next season.
Will the Rayados board and Héctor Moreno be able to reach an agreement?
