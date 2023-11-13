Surprisingly, the Monterrey Football Club was able to close its participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament in a dignified manner despite all the losses they suffered throughout the tournament due to the constant injuries of their players, to the point that they were able finish as sub-leaders of the classification.
And as is customary, although the Play-In and the entire final phase are still missing, rumors about the signings of the winter market are already the order of the day.
In recent weeks, several media outlets have reported that Chivas would be interested in signing Jordi Cortizoeven proposing an exchange with Alexis Vegawho interested the Gang a few months ago.
Likewise, the Santos Laguna attacking midfielder has been linked, Juan Brunetta. The Argentine soccer player has stood out greatly with the Warriors on offense, however, the sports president of the Gang, Antonio Noriegadecided to clarify this situation.
“Both cases, today, football is very dynamic, but I found out about Cortizo yesterday from a friend of his and it was the first news I had, I had not even read it in newspapers, so neither of them is something that we are working”
– Antonio Noriega.
Brunetta He is a player who will not lack offers after the great tournament he played, since it is mentioned that Cruz Azul is another of the interested parties, while the issue of Cortizo It looks complicated, since he is playing his second tournament with the Monterrey team.
