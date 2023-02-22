In the last match of the Monterrey Football Club corresponding to day 8 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, once again a Gang player missed a charge from eleven steps, and this time the maximum penalty that was not carried out was kicked by the Uruguayan attacker , Rodrigo Aguirre.
For this situation, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich has had to intervene and there will be a new official penalty taker in the team. According to information from Philip Galindo of multimediathe strategist has handed over the baton of penalties to one of the elements that is going through a great moment, it is about Alfonso ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez.
Trying to take advantage of the great moment that he lives, the ‘king midas‘ has chosen the Mexican midfielder to take on penalties, since he has been an element that has resurfaced in the team since the return of ‘voice‘.
Rogelio Funes Mori was the official collector, but when he failed, he gave the opportunity to German Berterame who also erred and finally, Rodrigo Aguirre took responsibility and also failed, so with alfonso gonzalez hope to break the losing streak in this area, since on many occasions it is an important factor when it comes to obtaining positive results.
