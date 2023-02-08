Monterrey, without a doubt, is one of the top candidates to win the Clausura 2023 Liga MX title. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich has it all: a good mix of Mexican and foreign soccer players, a very complete squad with internal competition, as well as variations.
Rayados will play this Thursday, February 9, against Atlas in a duel corresponding to matchday 6. For this commitment, the Albiazul team could count on the return of a very important footballer for ‘King Midas’, since he can play as a winger, midfielder and until containment.
This is Erick Aguirre, who will be considered for the duel against the Foxes, after missing the last two games due to injury.
After being injured in the duel against Atlético de San Luis at minute 39, Aguirre was diagnosed with fibrillar edema of the biceps femoris in his right leg. According to the original forecast, the former player from Pachuca and Morelia was going to miss at least five games, however, the versatile player recovered sooner than expected and could have minutes against Atlas on matchday 6.
Aguirre played the first two games of the championship in full: against Chivas and Cruz Azul. Against San Luis he could only play 37 minutes before coming off the exchange. The 25-year-old full-back is fully trusted by Vucetich and it seems that, when he gets into rhythm again, he will soon return to the starting lineup and will be indisputable.
