After the victory of Matchday 2 against Santos Laguna, in a press conference the technical director of the Monterrey Football Club, Fernando 'Tano' Ortízconfirmed the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga to the institution to reinforce the left side, after several weeks of negotiations.
In this way, the Monterrey team will have in its ranks other national teams from Mexico and in the same position, since it is worth remembering that Jesus Gallardo He is the starter in that position for both the club and the national team, however, they have brought him into direct competition, so the two-time World Cup player would see his regular participation with the team affected.
It is worth mentioning that, Jesus Gallardo He has been a starter with the Pandilla since his arrival after the 2018 World Cup in Russia from Club Universidad Nacional, that is, five years in which he has not lost his position.
Jesus Gallardo He has been one of the most consistent players of the Monterrey Soccer Club and the Liga MX in recent years, being a regular in the calls of the Mexican team. Being a starter practically every season, with all the technicians who have passed through the club: Antonio Mohamed, Diego Alonso, Javier Aguirre, Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Fernando Ortiz.
Currently 29 years old, with the Monterrey team he has played 235 games, 24 goals and 24 assists. In addition, he has been a multiple champion, winning a Liga MX, Copa MX and two Concachampions. He has also been part of two Gold Cup titles with the Aztec team. .
