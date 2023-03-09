The Mexican National Team did not meet its objectives in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The team led by Gerardo Martino was eliminated in the group stage for the first time since their participation in the 1978 World Cup. After several weeks of uncertainty, the managers of the Mexican soccer team opted for Diego Cocca to lead the new El Tri project for 2026.
The former Atlas and Tigres coach has already submitted his first call-up for the Concacaf Nations League duels. In his list the base of the players who worked with ‘Tata’ Martino was maintained, although some new names were included in the mix. This is the case of Alfonso González, a Monterrey midfielder who has registered great numbers in the last soccer year.
After participating in a microcycle prior to the Nations League duels, ‘Ponchito’ González shared what his feelings are after living and training under Cocca’s orders in this new cycle.
“Personally, I felt very happy to return to the CAR (Centro de Alto Rendimiento) and to be able to be in the selection again. With the illusion of starting a new process that seems like a long way to go, but also as if it were just around the corner the corner. Time passes very quickly and I hope to take advantage of this opportunity. So I reaffirm that I feel very happy to represent my country.”
– alfonso gonzalez
Next Thursday, March 23, the Mexican National Team will resume its participation in the Nations League in a visit against Suriname. It is expected that ‘Ponchito’ is part of the call for these two commitments.
