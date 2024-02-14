The Rayados de Monterrey They face the second leg against Communications from Guatemala in an extraordinary moment, not only because of the 1-4 advantage they took in the first leg, but also because they have just scored another three goals against Pachuca on Date 6 of the Liga MX.
For this reason, it is expected that the commitment to return to the Concacaf Champions Leagueone that, by the way, they will face without a key element so far in the contest and that also lost the duel against the Tuzos.
Is about Brandon Vazquezthe 25-year-old Mexican-American striker, who started his career in the Liga MXwith three goals in four games, but who also became a father this weekend.
For this reason, the Californian striker was not present in the match vs. Pachucabut despite the fact that the coaching staff of Fernando Ortiz I was already waiting for him for the match against Communicationseverything seems to indicate that it will not be available either.
In accordance with SanCadillaone of the closest links with Monterey in northern Mexico, Brandon Vázquez has not yet shown up to play vs. Communicationsafter having requested freedom from missing for the game against Tuzosso it will hardly be active on the slope of the Concacaf.
This probably causes the presence of German Berterame again in the starting eleven who by the way scored the partial 3-0 of Striped last weekend, also in the BBVA Stadium.
The return match between Scratches and Communications will this be Thursday February 15 in the Steel Giant. It will start at 9:15 at night and rotations are expected in the team. Tano Ortizwho only has to manage the three-goal advantage they took from Guatemala.
