For fans there is no greater illusion than seeing their team become champions of the local tournament, and why not? Aspire from time to time to an international cup, be it the Champions League or the Europa League, if you are from the old continent; Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana or CONCACAF, if you are from this side of the pond.
Playing football well and putting on a great show game by game is, without a doubt, the secondary desire. However, in the midst of these fan pretensions there is one in particular that is little talked about, but it is there. And it has to do with the romanticism of seeing the dream that we all had when we were children come true: making our debut and consecration with our favorite team.
The youth players share this with the fans. They are boys to whom destiny listened and granted them the wish of making a living from the game. Those who once bought their ticket and cheered from the stands like any other mortal, and who now have to be there, on the field. Being the protagonist of his greatest passion.
The main obstacle that many young people face is not precisely the lack of quality, but the demands to which the managers and coaches of large clubs such as America, Chivas, Blue Cross, Tigers either Monterey.
The fans do not have the patience that there is in Pachuca, for example, or in Pumas. The royals and the people of the capital demand results immediately, especially the fans of Rayados, who know that their team has a first-class infrastructure and who have not seen it fully reflected on the field of play.
For this 2024, however, there are some elements that look to achieve what players like 'Tecatito' Corona or César Montes achieved at the time. César Bustos, Jaziel Martínez and Víctor: 'Chespi' López, had some minutes in the previous tournament. César Bustos and Víctor Loéz with Monterrey and Jaziel with the Atlas of Guadalajara.
And to the list is added a certain Omar Gálvez who, according to media in Monterrey, has enough quality to make a name for himself in the First Division and fulfill, as we mentioned at the beginning of this note, the fan's dream.
