In the middle of one more FIFA date where the Tri Femenil continues to add points for the CONCACAF qualifier, here in Mexico, in the Liga MX Femenil. The action continued for several of the teams as part of pending matches due to the dates that were postponed during the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
On this occasion, the current league champions, the Rayadas de Monterrey, had to face the León team without several of their great players such as Rebeca Bernal, Alejandría Godínez and Diana García.
With all these casualties, the royal team appeared at the León Stadium and even so, they had no problems measuring themselves and beating the emeralds, because from the first minutes of the match, Daniela Solís, who is enjoying a great tournament, put the first on the board.
Later, Nicole Pérez made it 2-0 and, reaching the half hour mark, Daniela Solís added her double and made it 3-0 on the scoreboard, a result with which the royals would go to rest.
For the second half, the goal party continued for the visitors, as Christina Burkenroad made it 4-0, Diana Evangelista made the fifth and Desirée Monsiváis closed the pincers with the sixth.
León’s team did not know how to react during most of the game, but they were able to add at least one goal to the scoreboard, as Daniela Calderón managed to appear for the locals and deduct at least one from the result, which was also already bulky.
So, in this way, the Rayadas de Monterrey team adds one more victory in this tournament and apart from that, it meant a very special victory for Eva Espejo, because this result was the 100th victory for her as a coach in the Liga MX Femenil , therefore, the celebration was double for the royals.
