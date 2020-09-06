Rayo’s preseason is leaving clues of what Iraola’s group will supply this 2020-21 and certainly one of its pillars would be the solvency behind. The franjirrojos have signed two clear sheets they usually have conceded a single purpose in three video games, fairly flattering information, after the data of the final campaigns. The Vallecano group acquired 50 objectives final 12 months (19-20) and the earlier one (18-19), in First Division, ended up being backside and essentially the most thrashed within the class, with 70 objectives in opposition to. In order that that was certainly one of his pending topics.

Particular point out deserves the youth squad Morro, who has been the beginning goalkeeper in all three stakes and it has carried them out with word. The Madrid native has taken a step ahead with out the injured Alberto and with Dimitrievski recovering from the optimistic for coronavirus. Past the statistics, the goalkeeper has made nice saves. With out going any additional, in opposition to Fuenlabrada, he had two nearly miraculous interventions, first stopped a shot by Pathé Ciss within the small space (34 ‘) after which a direct free-kick by Javi Gómez that might have meant the tie (84’).

Nevertheless, defensive energy it has not been the one high quality evidenced by this new Ray. Iraola has carried out new ideas resembling excessive strain, a extra vertical recreation (the target is to shoot extra on purpose and the completion of the performs), bands acquire significance … In the meantime, the Basque coach continues to provide minutes and watch his gamers as a way to make their first eleven league. Earlier than that debut in opposition to Mallorca, the franjirrojo group will play its final pleasant on Wednesday in opposition to Actual Madrid.

